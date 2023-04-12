Gen Next: GCC collaborates for 'Ashwin's pet project'

CHENNAI: Ace India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin’s Gen Next Cricket Institute collaborated with the Greater Chennai Corporation for 'Ashwin's pet project' to offer high performance cricket coaching for 30 recognised students from various Corporation schools.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, the minister for youth welfare and sports development, handed the signed MOU copy to the director Prithi Ashwin today (April 12). The project is anticipated to begin in May.

The Nungambakkam Corporation School Ground will serve as the venue for coaching, where the facilities including 2 matting wickets, 2 turf wickets, 2 astro turf wickets and floodlights will be available.

Gen Next Cricket Academy made the announcement in their Instagram post, "🚧 Major Announcement 🚧. Gen Next is proud to collaborate with Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) for our mentor R Ashwin's pet project. In this project, we conduct a talent hunt to scout for 30 best talents from various Corporation schools across Chennai. The identified 30 talents will be provided high performance cricket coaching by Gen Next, under the direct mentorship of Ashwin. Coaching will be provided in Nungambakkam Corporation School Ground.

Today, our director Prithi Ashwin, got the signed off MOU copy handed over by Hon'ble Minister for Sports Development & Youth Welfare, Udhayanidhi Stalin avargal.



Right now, Round 1 of the talent scouting process is over with Round 2 under construction. The project is expected to commence in May.



We thank everyone involved in the successful culmination of the project. Onwards and Upwards."