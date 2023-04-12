Chennai court orders Rs 23.38L as relief for accident victim's kin

CHENNAI: Court of small causes of Madras High Court campus ordered United India Insurance Co.Ltd., to pay a sum of Rs 23.38 lakh to the deceased victim's wife as compansation.

A petitioner Shek Beevi of MGR Nagar, Dindigul moved the court of small causes, seeking compensation for the loss of her husband Meera Maideen, who died in a road accident.

The plea was heard by Third Judge K Jyothi of small causes court, Madras High Court on Monday. The counsel appeared on behalf of the petitioner advocated, that the deceased victim Meera Maiden was a pillion rider while the accident happened on June 2, 2013 at 100 feet road Ashok Nagar, Chennai.

Further, the first respondent E Rajarajan of Ashok Nagar, allegedly drove the bike negligently and violated the traffic rules.

The first respondent Rajarajan was called absent and set exparte, subsequently the second respondent denied the accusation of the petitioner and said the allegations are all false, baseless, and untenable.

After the both submissions, the judge ordered the second respondent to pay a sum of 23 lakhs and 38 thousands as compensation to the deceased victim's wife.