Bihar YouTuber arrested again, now by Chennai Police

CHENNAI: Bihar YouTuber, Manish Kashyap, who was arrested by the Madurai Police for circulating fake videos claiming guest workers are attacked in Tamil Nadu has been arrested again, now by Chennai City Police.

Tamil Nadu Police have already slapped NSA (National Security Act) against the YouTuber who has been detained in Central Prison, Madurai.

Meanwhile, Neelankarai police have booked him under Sections 505 (2) (whoever circulates any statement or report containing rumour or alarming news with intent to create or promote unrest on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, caste or community) of IPC and Section 66-A (criminalises the sending of offensive messages through a computer or other communication devices) of IT Act.

He was produced before a magistrate in Saidapet court on Wednesday. Chennai Police have sought five days custody to interrogate him.

The Madurai Crime Branch police registered a case against Kashyap and a special police team arrested him from Bihar.

Kashyap, who was arrested by Bihar Police's economic offences unit (EOU) after he surrendered at Jagdishpur police station on March 18 in relation to the case, was brought from Bihar to Tamil Nadu on transit remand by a special team.

Videos of guest workers being attacked in Tamil Nadu were circulated by YouTubers and also carried by newspapers in North India, which were eventually proved to be fake by the state police.