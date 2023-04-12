Avadi police's triathlon event to be held on Friday
CHENNAI: Taking an action oriented path to curb the drug abuse, Avadi police Commissionerate has organised a Triathlon event on Friday in collaboration with Indian Triathlon Federation, Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu and Chennai Runners Club. Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udayanidhi Stalin will inaugurate the event by flagging off the race at Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Porur.
The event has 3 age groups Junior (16 and 17), Senior (18+), and Masters (40+). All 3 age groups will be competing in Sprint distance-750m Swim, 20 kms Cycle and 4 Kms Running. So far 500+ entries from 18 different states have registered, which includes the top #10 Indian triathletes who have represented India CWG 2022, Asia Cup, etc. The federation is also using this event as a selection trial and qualification event for the upcoming Asian Games 2023 in China and the Asian Junior Championship in Japan, said Avadi police commissioner, Sandeep Rai Rathore in a press meet on Wednesday.
The event is aimed at channeling youth's energy to the path of sports and thus stopping them from taking the drug route, noted Atulya Misra, additional chief secretary, youth welfare and sports development.
Along with this event, to promote a healthy lifestyle we are having a "duathlon" event as well on the same day.
Duathlon is a combination of running and cycling which is easy to participate in. The distance in the duathlon event will be a 4 km run, 20 km cycle and again 2 km run. Additionally, interested participants will be given free rental cycles, a finisher medal, a race kit, hydration support on the course, and post-race food.
The total amount collected as entrance fees of Rs 1,52,200 and the entire collected fees amount will be donated to the Director, Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children, Egmore for a noble cause. There is a cumulative reward amount of Rs 3,00,000 combining both the Triathlon and Duathlon events. There will be winners across Juniors, Seniors and Masters categories and the prizes will be given to them accordingly.
The Women Triathlon event will start at 4.00 pm, the men triathlon event will start at 4.20 pm, and the Duathlon event for men and women will start at 4.45 pm.
