'Andal and Rabia had a similar spiritual quest'

CHENNAI: Like in a scene in the Hindi film PK (2015) where it is beautifully expounded that external religious identities had little to do with spiritual beliefs, we saw a group of men wearing skullcap busy arranging food for the Iftar meal in Wallajah Big Mosque.

On a first glance it seemed a group of Muslims were extending help for an Islamic event, to our surprise the donors of Wednesday's Iftar meal were Sindhi Hindus who wore skullcaps as a mark of respect for Islam.

It was one of many instances of the evening filled with syncretism and cultural exchange. Documentary filmmaker S Anwar took us through the ideas of Islam and gave us several meeting points of Muslims and non-Muslim (Hindus especially).