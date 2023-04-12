6 arrested for flying kites with manja threads in Maduravoyal

CHENNAI: Chennai Police on Wednesday arrested six persons who were using manja thread to fly kites in the area.

The arrests were made after a two-wheeler rider survived with injuries on his neck and hands after a manja thread slashed him while riding.

The arrested persons were identified as M Durai Manickam, (45), K Balaji, (24), S Ganesan, (43), E Velu, (27), B Harikrishnan, (27) and V Murali, (31).

Police seized six kites, four threads and two laptops from them. On Monday, a two-wheeler rider traveling on Mettukuppam main road suffered injuries after a manja thread slit his throat.

Based on his complaint, the Maduravoyal police registered a case and arrested the men. The Chennai city police have issued strict warning against people using manja threads to fly kites.

All six were arrested and released on station bail after paying a fine amount.