Who has the power — people or officials?

When contacted, Mayor R Priya stated that people find it difficult to communicate with the councillors due to various issues. “The Area Sabha would be a platform to gather and talk about their grievances and development projects. This is a new initiative for the officers, ward councillors and public. Awareness about the Area Sabha would increase after the meeting is held. It’s expected to commence in May. We would ensure that the committee members interact with the residents before the Area Sabha is officially commenced. It’d be transparent for the people to cooperate during the meeting and in the future,” explained Priya.