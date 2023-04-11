Vendors protest seeking to postpone election of Town Vending Committee

CHENNAI: As many as 100 street vendors and members of the Chennai Street Vendors Association staged protest on Tuesday seeking to postpone the election date for vending committee announced by the Greater Chennai Corporation. They urged the civic body to issue identity cards first for over 35,000 street vendors in the city, and allocate places for the roadside vendors.

“The Chennai Corporation stated that an election for town vendors in the city on April 27 to select six representatives for the town vending committee. The civic body has released a list of vendors that is available on the official website and zonal offices. However, the announcement of the election has made without issuing identity cards to the street vendors, which has caused great fear among the traders,” said MV Krishnan, general secretary of Chennai Street Vendors Association.

He further added that there was no information passed to the many traders about the election. “So, the Corporation should take steps to ensure that roadside vendors are given proper information about the election. Also, the list of nominated persons should be published on the website along with the photograph. This will be useful to prevent malpractice as elections are held,” he said.

In addition, the civic body evicted the encroachments on the road. During the protest, the members and street vendors stated that the government to allot a place for the vendors so their business will not be impacted.

“The places where street vendors are currently doing business should be declared as permitted areas for doing business. According to government law, shops should be reserved for all roadside vendors. No roadside vendors should be removed without allotment of space,” said a street vendor who participated in the protest.

They urged the state government and Chennai Corporation should take appropriate measures to protect their livelihood.