SRM IST, La Trobe sign MoU for joint Centre of Eminence

“La Trobe recognises SRM as one of the top-ranking universities in India, offering a wide range of UG, PG and Research Programmes in Engineering, Management, Medicine and Science and Humanities. This partnership would establish a top-class collaborative Joint Centre of Eminence in Digital Technologies and Engineering,” said a spokesperson of La Trobe University, ranked among the top one of Universities of the World.

After signing MoU, Prof John Kinley Dewar, AO–V-C and President, La Trobe University, said the exchange will make it possible for them to plan the future in a more coordinated way. The new Joint Centre of Eminence will have its own Governance structure with 2 directors – 1 from each institution, an Advisory Board and systematic planning.