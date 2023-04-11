SRM IST, La Trobe sign MoU for joint Centre of Eminence
CHENNAI: SRM Institute of Science and Technology and La Trobe University, Australia, have signed a MoU to establish a joint Centre of Eminence to pave the way for collaboration in digital technologies and engineering.
The MoU, signed at SRM IST at Kattankulathur recently will also open opportunities for the design, development, incubation, and nurturing of ideas as business models or proof of concepts. Besides attracting industries to invest in innovative ideas, the MoU will attract potential minds and help converge to achievable goals in IoT and allied fields like machine learning, artificial intelligence, data analytics, cloud computing and cyber security.
“La Trobe recognises SRM as one of the top-ranking universities in India, offering a wide range of UG, PG and Research Programmes in Engineering, Management, Medicine and Science and Humanities. This partnership would establish a top-class collaborative Joint Centre of Eminence in Digital Technologies and Engineering,” said a spokesperson of La Trobe University, ranked among the top one of Universities of the World.
After signing MoU, Prof John Kinley Dewar, AO–V-C and President, La Trobe University, said the exchange will make it possible for them to plan the future in a more coordinated way. The new Joint Centre of Eminence will have its own Governance structure with 2 directors – 1 from each institution, an Advisory Board and systematic planning.
