Saveetha College conducts Stride’23

The platform of Stride is an enigmatic place with the enhancement of all the skills needed for the development of an individual from updating themselves towards the profession and bringing their talents out. Stride was held recently with onstage and off-stage events to enhance the students, faculties, and academicians’ skills with paper and poster presentations. Eminent speakers from India, the Middle East and Malaysia shared their knowledge in the profession. The conference was inaugurated and graced by Chancellor SIMATS Dr NM Veeriayan. The chief guest of the occasion was Ilavenil, National athlete and Olympic shooter.