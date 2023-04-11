Ramzan heritage walk to shed light on Islamic culture
CHENNAI: When heritage enthusiast Kombai S Anwar initiated the annual Ramzan heritage walk seven years ago, he did not anticipate its continued growth in popularity. However, with increasing support and encouragement, Anwar has successfully showcased the cultural practices of Islam to non-Muslims in the city. This year too, he will be organising the Ramzan heritage walk on April 12 from 5 pm to 7 pm at Walajah Mosque in Triplicane.
“Typically, non-Muslims do not have the opportunity to enter a mosque complex and witness the traditions of breaking the fast. This walk provides people with a chance to learn about the practices and customs followed by Muslims during this holy season,” Anwar told DT Next.
As a filmmaker, Anwar aims to dispel misconceptions about fasting and share his knowledge about the Islamic community with participants. He also plans to discuss the history and architecture of Walajah Mosque and offer insights into the celebration of Ramzan and the significance of observing fasting. “In addition, participants will have the opportunity to explore the bustling Triplicane bazaar, where shops will be selling items such as attar (perfume), books, dresses, and other goodies, providing them with a taste of Ramzan. Through this walk, participants can connect with people from diverse communities and enjoy the iftar offered by volunteers, fostering a sense of brotherhood.”
Anwar also hopes to shed light on the history of Islam in Tamil Nadu, providing a broader context for understanding the traditions associated with Ramzan. Through this annual heritage walk, Anwar aims to promote cultural exchange and celebrate the diversity of communities in the city.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android