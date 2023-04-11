Over 17L travelled via Chennai int’l airport in March alone

CHENNAI: Over 17 lakh passengers travelled through Chennai International Airport in March alone in 12,022 flights.

In March, 17,31,770 passengers travelled in 12,022 flights, including 4,41,775 International passengers.

Flights from Chennai to Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Andaman, Kochi, Bengaluru, Madurai, and Coimbatore were houseful most of the times with most of the people travelling on International flights to Lanka, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Singapore, Malaysia, London, and France.

Airport sources said most of the passengers who travelled were tourists and the number of passengers who travel for business purposes has also increased.

Since Chennai airport connects air travel to most of the places in the country, the footfall has been increasing every day.

The airport officials believe that the footfall would even increase further owing to summer vacation.