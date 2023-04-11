‘Need to partner with industry to make full use of AI, ML capabilities’

CHENNAI: With Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) becoming the buzzwords across sectors and industries, it is not surprising that higher education institutions are keen to offer courses on these topics. However, these fields are so new and rapidly developing that curriculum alone won’t be able to capture the full potential if the effort is undertaken without collaborating with the industry, said Haree Meganathan, vice chairman, Rajalakshmi Institutions.

The group has a number of educational institutions, including the Rajalakshmi Institute of Technology (RIT) in Kuthambakkam, which offers undergraduate degrees in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, and in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning besides many other sought-after courses.

“Almost all institutions have some course or the other related to AI and ML. What we have focussed on is to collaborate with the industry. As part of that, we have set up Centres of Excellence (CoE) that are supported by leading companies. For instance, we have one CoE in partnership with the German multinational company ZF to work on data analytics among other things, while we are one of the few institutions to run a CoE with Apple,” said Meganathan.

According to him, the management has also realised that many of the experienced teachers came into the profession before such nascent fields of study emerged. Hence, the RIT has ‘train the trainer’ module where experts from the industry will bring the faculty members up to speed about the latest developments.

“Besides that, we have also roped in many expert hands who have returned from the US after the recent churn there. Some of them have come on board as full-time faculty. Apart from that, we also have adjunct and guest faculty,” Meganathan said. “The institute also focusses on ensuring that the undergrad students get exposure to the latest fields and companies during their internship.”

According to the vice chairman, more than 350 companies visit the campus every year and more than 95 per cent students receive job offers from reputed companies.

“The institution has bagged high ranking by Institute Innovation Council and has also received an excellent category by Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) for remarkable achievements in innovation and incubation,” he said.

Also, the students participate in various technical events like IBM Hackathon, Smart India hackathon, Skillathon, Learnathon, etc., he said.

It has also been recognised as a host institute by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, and has an incubator to foster and nurture young entrepreneurs by providing infrastructure, funding, mentorship and other support.

Among the courses that RIT offers are: BE Computer Science and Engineering, BE Computer Science and Engineering (AI&ML), BE Computer and Communication Engineering, BE Electronics and Communication Engineering, BE Mechanical Engineering, B Tech Artificial Intelligence and Data Science and B Tech. Computer Science and Business Systems.

The institute recently got A++ accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), and the UGC granted it autonomous status.

All the courses that the institution offers are accredited by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA).