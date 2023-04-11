City

Madras HC campus declared as no drone zone

It is notified that the government has declared the campuses of the Principal Seat and the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court at Madurai as 'No Drone Zones', said B Hari, Registrar (Administration).
Madras High Court; Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: As part of security arrangements, the Madras High Court on Tuesday invoked a ban on flying drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in Madras High Court campus, Chennai and Madurai.

Madras High Court
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
Madurai Bench of Madras High Court
Madras High Court campus
security arrangements
flying drones
No Drone Zones

