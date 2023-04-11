Madras HC campus declared as no drone zone

CHENNAI: As part of security arrangements, the Madras High Court on Tuesday invoked a ban on flying drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in Madras High Court campus, Chennai and Madurai.

It is notified that the government has declared the campuses of the Principal Seat and the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court at Madurai as 'No Drone Zones', said B Hari, Registrar (Administration).