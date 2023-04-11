Guiding young minds towards brilliance

CHENNAI: Choosing the right course to pursue after the Class 12 board exam is among the most crucial, confusing and difficult decisions that students and their parents have to take.
Considering how this decision affects their future, it’s essential to weigh in different choices based on the student’s aptitude and interest, and potential of different streams among other factors.
To help youngsters arrive at the right decision, the Daily Thanthi group has organised an education expo in the city in association with SRM Institute of Science and Technology.This two-day event begins today (April 11) at the Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam.
Over 60 leading colleges and deemed-to-be universities that offer medicine, engineering, animation, arts and science, catering, agriculture and other courses are taking part in the exhibition. Additionally, career guidance expert Ramesh Prabha, educationalist Raja Chella Perumal, Hariharan –director-Centre for Constituent Colleges, Anna University, Assistant ProfessorAbirami, department of economics, DGVaishnav College, are also part of the event.
A degree in medicine has always remained one of the most sought-after courses. However, the challenge of getting admission is tougher now, especially after the implementation of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Experts at the expo will help students decode the nationallevel test and offer tips on preparing for it.
Almost all leading engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu will participate in the event, which will enable students and parents to clarify doubts about courses on offer and other details. The institutions will showcase their specialities and coursethat’d enable students gain better understanding about what to choose and pursue. At the expo, students can also learn the number of engineering courses that are in-demand now, including the opportunities for marine and aeronautical engineering degree holders both in India and abroad, etc.
Other than medicine and engineering, there are dozens of alternative options for higher education that offer good employment opportunities and a bright future. For instance, there are courses related to media like print, visual and online journalism, advertising and social media, tourism, music, performance arts, nutrition, etc.
Academicians will counsel students on choosing the right course that’d help them find a job, explain the syllabus of each course, and the job opportunities available in government and private sectors. But choosing the right course is only the first step. Here at the expo, students can find out more about the admission process at different colleges and deemed-to-be universities, fee structure, scholarships and concessions they can avail, education loan and eligibility criteria among other details.
The exhibition will also benefit students going to Class 11, as experts would advise them about the academic requirements (subjects to be studied and minimum marks) to become eligible for the courses they aspire to study. Apart from the institutions in India, the expo will enable students to find out more about the opportunities for higher studies abroad, preparations and requirements.
The platinum sponsor of the event is SRM Institute of Science and Technology (Tiruchirappalli), and the associate sponsors are Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research, Vels Institute of Science, Technology and Advance Studies (VISTAS), Academy of Maritime Education and Training (AMET), Rajalakshmi Institute of Technology, Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan University, Remo International College of Aviation.
Mould students to suit industry needs, urges Kathiravan
Every institution in the country must set targets for at least 4 years to make students industry-ready, said Kathiravan, director-admission, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Tiruchirappali campus said.
Stating that universities should pursue academic research continuously to know industry-requirement in various sectors, he said,“Bio-medical technology and bioengineering are the future. We continue to do academic research so that students will be ready to take up jobs. Organ creation would be the biggest business across the globe. Molecular engineering and tissue engineering would be the core courses for organ creation, which is even for the present requirement.”
He said augmented reality is an enhanced, interactive version of a real-world environment achieved through digital visual elements, sounds, and other sensory stimuli via holographic technology. “It has six components in it – drone technology, autonomous car, crypto currency, block chain areas will also have great future for the students.”
Kathiravan reiterated that faculty development programme must be conducted regularly so that the teaching community will be equipped enough to prepare students in the latest needs of the industry. “We conduct faculty training programmes regularly so that professors will also enhance their knowledge. We also organise exposure visits to other countries to gain knowledge on latest technology,” he pointed out.
On student’s placement, he said that when students join college, they’d have raw knowledge. “We should mould them from the first semester and teach them industrial needs. SRM has pioneered in doing this so that students will be placed immediately after their graduation,” opined Kathiravan. “We have several industrial tie-ups so that all students will get placements according to their requirement. The industrial connections were improved every year.”
