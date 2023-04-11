Guiding young minds towards brilliance

Academicians will counsel students on choosing the right course that’d help them find a job, explain the syllabus of each course, and the job opportunities available in government and private sectors. But choosing the right course is only the first step. Here at the expo, students can find out more about the admission process at different colleges and deemed-to-be universities, fee structure, scholarships and concessions they can avail, education loan and eligibility criteria among other details.

The exhibition will also benefit students going to Class 11, as experts would advise them about the academic requirements (subjects to be studied and minimum marks) to become eligible for the courses they aspire to study. Apart from the institutions in India, the expo will enable students to find out more about the opportunities for higher studies abroad, preparations and requirements.

The platinum sponsor of the event is SRM Institute of Science and Technology (Tiruchirappalli), and the associate sponsors are Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research, Vels Institute of Science, Technology and Advance Studies (VISTAS), Academy of Maritime Education and Training (AMET), Rajalakshmi Institute of Technology, Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan University, Remo International College of Aviation.

Mould students to suit industry needs, urges Kathiravan

Every institution in the country must set targets for at least 4 years to make students industry-ready, said Kathiravan, director-admission, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Tiruchirappali campus said.

Stating that universities should pursue academic research continuously to know industry-requirement in various sectors, he said,“Bio-medical technology and bioengineering are the future. We continue to do academic research so that students will be ready to take up jobs. Organ creation would be the biggest business across the globe. Molecular engineering and tissue engineering would be the core courses for organ creation, which is even for the present requirement.”