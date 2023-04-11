DT Campus: Scholarship alert

CHENNAI: Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Overseas Scholarship 2023-24

Description: Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Overseas Scholarship 2023-24 is an initiative of the Department of Scheduled Tribe, Scheduled Caste, Minority and Backward Class Welfare, Government of Jharkhand for SC, ST, Minority and Other Backward Communities’ students. This scheme aims to equip the next generation of leaders, decision-makers, and opinion-makers with the skills and knowledge to drive change and contribute to economic and social development.

Eligibility: Open for residents of Jharkhand who are belonging to SC, ST, Minority, and Other Backward communities. The applicants must be willing to pursue master’s and M.Phil. programmes at participating universities in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Prizes & Rewards: Annual Maintenance allowance and other benefits

Last Date to Apply: May 15

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/MGJS4

NITI Internship Scheme 2023

Description: NITI Internship Scheme 2023 is an initiative of the Government of India (NITI Aayog) for undergraduate/graduate/postgraduate degree students or research scholars enrolled in recognized universities/Institutions within India or abroad. The objective of the internship is to allow young academic talent to be associated with the NITI Aayog’s work for mutual benefit.

Eligibilit: Open for bonafide students of any recognized university/institution within India or abroad. The applicants must be graduate students having completed/appeared in the term-end exams and secured up to 85% marks in the previous qualifying examination.

Prizes & Rewards: Experience certificate

Last Date to Apply: May 10

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/NIPS4

Abdul Kalam Technology Innovation National Fellowship 2023-24

Description: Abdul Kalam Technology Innovation National Fellowship 2023-24 is a research opportunity offered by the Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE) to outstanding engineers to recognize, encourage and support their translational research for achieving excellence in engineering, innovation, and technology development.

Eligibility: Open for Indian nationals/Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) with adequate professional qualifications. The applicants must hold at least a bachelor’s degree and have a minimum of five (5) years of service left in the parent organization as on the date of the award. The candidates must not hold any other fellowship in the event of selection.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 25,000 per month and other benefits

Last Date to Apply: June 30

Application mode: via email only at - inaehq@inae.in

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/AKTINF2