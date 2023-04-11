Court tells police to respond on IMK’s PIL

Madras High Court
A Arunkumar and 15 others from Indu Makkal Katchi moved the Madras High Court seeking permission and adequate police protection to garland BR Ambedkar's statue on his 132nd birth anniversary on April 14.
CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police told to respond to a writ petition filed by Indu Makkal Katchi (IMK) president Arjun Sampath and 15 others seeking a permission to garland the statue of BR Ambedkar at his memorial in Chennai on his birth anniversary (April 14).

A Arunkumar and 15 others from Indu Makkal Katchi moved the Madras High Court seeking permission and adequate police protection to garland BR Ambedkar’s statue on his 132nd birth anniversary on April 14. When the plea came up for hearing before Justice Sunder directed the city police to file a written statement and adjourned the hearing to Wednesday.

