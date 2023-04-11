Chennai boy dies after being stabbed by mother's partner

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old boy who was battling for life after being stabbed by his mother's boyfriend at Virugambakkam last Saturday, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Monday.

Virugambakkam Police who had registered an attempt to murder case had altered the case to murder and arrested the attacker, P Karthik (32) of Velachery.

The victim Sathish Kumar (name changed) (17), of Virugambakkam had recently finished his Class 12 board exams and was awaiting his results, police said.

Sathish lived with his mother after she got separated from her husband, five years ago.

She got in touch with the accused when she was doing a housekeeping job at an IT firm in Taramani.

The boy who was upset with Karthik's frequent visits to their house had argued with his mother over the same.

Meanwhile, Sathish's mother decided to patch up with her husband. But, noticing Karthik attempting to reach out to his mother, the boy warned him and picked up an argument with him.

On Saturday, when Karthik came again, Sathish picked up a fight with him after which the former grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed the minor boy, at least thrice.

Hearing the boy's screams, the neighbours rushed him to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Karthik was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Virugambakkam Police have now altered the case to murder.