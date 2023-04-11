5 major Chennai stadiums to get facelift at Rs 25 crore

CHENNAI: Five major sports facilities (stadiums) in the state capital would soon get a facelift.

State Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday announced in the State Assembly that Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Jawaharlal Nehru indoor stadium, Mayor Radhakrishnan hockey stadium, Nungambakkam tennis stadium and Velachery swimming complex would be restored and redeveloped at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore.

Replying to the debate on demand for grants for sports departments in the House, Udhayanidhi said that restoration and redevelopment would be undertaken in the five major sports stadiums to create state-of-art facilities for the benefit of sportspersons and organise international sporting events. The minister also announced a new district sporting complex comprising indoor and outdoor stadiums for six newly created districts at Rs 90 crore to enable sportspersons to train for individual and team sports events.

Announcing the development of mini-stadiums in Kolathur, Chepauk, Vaniyambadi, Kangeyam, Sholavandhan, Tiruverumbur, Srivaikundam, Padmanabapuram, Alangudi and Karaikudi constituencies, the minister said that the proposed stadiums, along with the existing ones, would be named as "Chief Minister Mini-Stadium''.

Assuring the House that mini-stadiums would be established in the 'remaining' 173 constituencies as 61 constituencies already have stadiums.

Udhayanidhi, who also holds the Special Programme Implementation portfolio, announced that the "Naan Mudhalavn Skill and Employment Centre" would be established in all government engineering colleges and constituent colleges of Anna University at Rs 21.70 crore (Rs 70 lakh per college).

Another Rs 15 crore would be allocated to extend the Naan Mudhalvan scheme to ITIs and polytechnics in the state.

’Will fly NSS cadets for R Day parade at my own expense’

Referring to the demand he received from NSS cadets returning from Republic Day parade in Delhi for flying them to Delhi instead of sending them by train, he said, "I have assured them that I would secure the funding of the State government or use my own funds to send them by flight the next time."

Other announcements

A comprehensive "Tamil Nadu Sports Policy" would be unveiled to serve as a guidebook for sports development in the state.

Sports equipment would be provided to all panchayats in the state under "Dr Kalaignar Sports Equipment Provision Scheme" at an estimated cost of Rs 42 crore.

Infrastructure of SDAT hostels would be upgraded at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

Tamil Nadu Centre for Sports Science would be established at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai at Rs 3 crore.

Rs 2.68 crore and Rs 1.5 crore to be allocated to host the World Surfing League at Mamallapuram and 2023 Chennai Squash World Cup, respectively.

Rs 50 lakh to be allocated to engage renowned sports persons as expert coaches.

Tamil Nadu Olympic Water Sports Academy to be set up in Ramanathapuram.

Financial assistance will be extended to host Asian Hockey Men's Championship 2023 and ATP Chennai Open tour 2023.