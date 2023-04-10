WRD to begin phase 2 flood mitigation work in Porur Lake

CHENNAI: The Water Resources Department (WRD) to begin the second phase of flood mitigation in Porur Lake soon. An estimated cost of Rs 88 crore has been allocated for the project, and this would help to prevent inundation during the monsoon season, and also improve the water channels in and around the waterbody.

“The phase two work will be focused on the downstream of the lake, and a new channel will be constructed from Gerugambakkam channel to link odai on Gerugambakkam to Pozhichalur road. The project was announced during the state Assembly, and when a government order has been issued, the work is expected to begin in May or June. After the mitigation work is completed it would also improve the water channels in the surroundings,” said a senior WRD official.

Earlier, the discharged surplus water from the lake flowed towards Moulivakkam, Madhananthapuram, and Mugalivakkam village patta land. Through Ramapuram and Manapakkam the water reaches the Adyar River. As the patta land was encroached and turned into residential area. The surplus water flowed through Porur Lake towards west and flooded Kolunthuvanchery, Srinivasapuram, Baraniputhur, Pattur, and Ayyappathangal.

As these localities were severely impacted during the monsoon season in 2021, the department has carried out phase one upstream work in Porur Lake, at a cost of Rs 100 crore. They planned to construct a culvert to push through the system, and the tank weir would be converted into a gate. “Almost 90 per cent of the work in the first phase has been completed. The work has been carried out at a fast pace, and is expected to be completed soon,” said the official.

He further added that after the flood mitigation work was carried out, the residential areas near the lake were less impacted during the northeast monsoon last year.