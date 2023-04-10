Woman dies after delivery, kin cries medical negligence

CHENGALPATTU: Tension prevailed at the Chengalpet Government Hospital after a 29-year-old woman who was admitted a few days ago for delivery died on Monday and her kin alleged botched treatment and refused to accept her body.

The deceased Pramila, a resident of Nedumaram in Koovathur village was taken to the Koovathur primary health center with labour pain on April 3 from where she was further referred to Chengalpet Government Hospital (CGH) for treatment. Pramila delivered a boy child via C-section in CGH on April 4 after which the duo were shifted to the normal ward the same evening.

However, the next day she developed severe abdominal pain and swelling and the doctors said she had to undergo another surgery immediately. “When relatives went to see her on the 6th of April, she was unconscious and even after five days the doctors refused to give any proper explanation about her condition,” police said.

The doctors claimed that she underwent dialysis on Sunday and died on Monday. Following this, relatives of the deceased woman alleged botched treatment by the trainee doctors and demanded action against them.