SPA shifts venue of protest against Guv to Saidapet

CHENNAI: The DMK led secular progressives alliance has shifted the venue of its protest on April 12 against Governor R N Ravi from Raj Bhavan to Theradi street in Saidapet.

In a statement circulated by the DMK high command, the SPA described the assent given by the governor to the online rummy banning bill as the “first victory” to the alliance and said that though the Governor has approved the online rummy ban legislation, the protest would be held at 5pm on April 12 on Theradi street in Saidapet in protest of the Governor not giving assent to other pending bills and neither expressing regret nor clarifying on his statement about the Sterlite protest or Sanathan dharma.

Originally, the SPA parties proposed to hold a protest demonstration in front of the Raj Bhavan.