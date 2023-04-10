Man murdered during granddaughter's ear-piercing ceremony

CHENNAI: A 55-year-old man was murdered in a quarrel during his granddaughter's ear-piercing ceremony in Thiruporur on Sunday.

The deceased was Devaraj of Kanagapattu village in Thiruporur. Police said on Sunday the ear piercing ceremony was held for Devaraj's granddaughter in the locality on Sunday.

Police said after the ceremony Devaraj along with his son's friends Sathish and a few others were drinking liquor. During that time a quarrel broke out between Devaraj and Sathish and in a heated argument Sathish took a stone and smashed it on Devaraj's head. Devaraj who became unconscious was rushed to the private hospital in Kelambakkam but there he was declared brought dead. On information, the Thiruporur police visited the spot and sent the body for post-mortem and arrested Sathish and further inquiry is on. On Sunday night, the relatives of Devaraj staged a protest in OMR to take severe action against Sathish and following that traffic was affected for a while.