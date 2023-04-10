CMDA intensifies campaign to collect citizens’ suggestions

“The Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 1971, mandates a review of the Master Plan every 5 years. This was not taken up by the CMDA and the Tamil Nadu Government. The CMDA has forgotten to address changes due to climate change, urbanisation, and Chennai’s expansion. The failure of the Second Master Plan can be attributed to the involvement of various parastatal agencies in different aspects of governance. This distribution of responsibility prevents the realisation of the SMP as there is no coordination between agencies,” a study on the second master plan conducted by Citizen Consumer and Civic Action Group in 2019, said.