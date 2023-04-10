Man’s head, body parts recovered from temple tank; ex-wife remanded

CHENNAI: After searching for a week, the police recovered the head and other body parts of a 29-year-old man from Chennai, who was allegedly murdered in Pudukkottai by his estranged wife, who also chopped his body and buried them near the beach and a temple pond in Kovalam.

The police had been searching for the head of Jayanthan of Villupuram since last Sunday after his wife, Bagyalakshmi (38), confessed to the crime.

Jayanthan was working with a private airline at the Chennai airport and was staying with his sister in Nanganallur. On March 18, he told his sister that he would be travelling to Villupuram directly from work.

After Jayanthan failed to return home even after two days and his mobile phone remained switched off, his sister filed a complaint at the Pazhavanthangal police station. Tracking the mobile phone signals, the police found Jayanthan had travelled to Pudukkottai.

The police special team went to Pudukkottai on April 1 and detained Bagyalakshmi, a sex worker. After questioning her, police said Bagyalakshmi chopped Jayanthan’s body into pieces and carried them in a bag and suitcase to Kovalam on March 20 and 26, and buried it in the locality.