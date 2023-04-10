Wife blames husband’s birth time for marriage failure in petition

The court noted that only due to the COVID lockdown, she could not be made to travel to the Bahamas as air travel was suspended till January 2022. Since he did not respond to her calls and messages, Sandhya alleged that Rahul had extramarital affairs, but could not assert anything about the same when she deposed before the court in person, the court noted. When she was asked whether her father’s prediction are wrong now that the marriage failed, Sandhya denied and stated that only her father knows on what basis the horoscopes were matched and can only be articulated by him.