4 men hurl country bomb on car near house in Pallikaranai; held

CHENNAI: Police detained 4 men who allegedly hurled a country bomb on a car in front of a house in Pallikaranai on Monday. Ansari (33) of Jalladianpet on Monday, around 1.30 am, heard a strange noise outside the house.

When he went out, he found his car in flames. With the help of neighbours, the fire was put off. They suspected it was triggered by a country bomb. A team from Pallikaranai police station rushed to the spot along with the bomb squad and confirmed their suspicions.

They checked the CCTV footage and found 3 men on a bike hurling a bomb at the vehicle and fleeing from the spot.

The police found that the gang had faced a few problems in collecting money from a youngster in the locality. During an argument with him, they threw the bomb, which accidentally fell on Ansari’s car. The Pallikaranai police have detained 4 suspects and further investigation is on.