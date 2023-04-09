Train derailed at Chengalpattu; passengers irked

CHENNAI: Train passengers faced suffering due to a goods train, carrying raw materials including cement blocks, derailed at Chengalpattu district. The railway track repair work is going on between Thozhupedu - Karasangal near Maduranthakam.

Wheels of a goods train, which was bearing cement blocks for the repair work, got derailed unexpectedly. Due to this, some trains including Guruvayur express, Pondicherry, Thirupathi, Chozan express stopped for more than a hour. Due to this unexpected stoppage most of the passengers suffered.

Subsequently, the derailed wheels were fixed by bringing cranes from Villupuram, later the derailed train fixed into its position on the track by the assistance of railway workers. After a couple of hours all the trains were en route on their journey.