Salman Khan's 'Yentamma' disrespects South Indian culture: L Sivaramakrishnan

CHENNAI: Former cricketer and member of BJP, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan called out 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' makers for portraying South Indian culture in a 'disgusting manner' in the song 'Yentamma'.
Sivaramakrishnan took to his social media handle to condemn the makers.
In his post, he wrote "This is highly ridiculous and degrading our South Indian culture. This is not a LUNGI , THIS IS A DHOTI. A classical outfit which is being shown in a DISGUSTING MANNER." He also denounced the song as it shows Salman dances with a footwear inside temple premises.
In response to a comment on his post, he appealed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to ban the film.
As a continuation of his earlier tweet, the former cricketer posted the pictures of dhoti and veshti to show the difference between the attires since the song has people wearing dhoti but its lyrics has lungi in its hookline.
The dance number 'Yentamma' has the dancers and main characters such as Salman Khan and Venkatesh in veshti. The song, since its release, was mocked by fans for the dance steps and for portraying veshti in a poor light. The song also features Ram Charan.
'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is an official remake of Siruthai Siva's 'Veeram', starring Ajith Kumar. Salman's film would have an Eid release this year.
