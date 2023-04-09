Salman Khan's 'Yentamma' disrespects South Indian culture: L Sivaramakrishnan

CHENNAI: Former cricketer and member of BJP, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan called out 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' makers for portraying South Indian culture in a 'disgusting manner' in the song 'Yentamma'.

Sivaramakrishnan took to his social media handle to condemn the makers.

In his post, he wrote "This is highly ridiculous and degrading our South Indian culture. This is not a LUNGI , THIS IS A DHOTI. A classical outfit which is being shown in a DISGUSTING MANNER." He also denounced the song as it shows Salman dances with a footwear inside temple premises.