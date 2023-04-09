Man who stole jewel bag from bus arrested in Koyambedu

CHENNAI: Police, on Saturday, arrested a 47-year-old man who stole a bag containing 30 sovereign jewels from a bus near Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT) in Koyambedu. The owner of the bag had placed it from outside on a seat in a bid to reserve the seat. When he entered the bus, the bag was stolen.

Ezhumalai, who works for a jewel trader in Thiruvannamalai had come to Chennai with jewels for laser cutting of the jewellery. After getting the job done, Ezhumalai had come to CMBT to board a bus to Thiruvannamalai on March 5. In a bid to secure a seat, Ezhumalai threw the bag he was carrying from outside the window of a private bus.

When he got into the bus, the bag containing jewels were missing after which he informed his employer. Immediately, Ezhumalai filed a complaint with the CMBT police station, who perused the CCTV footage in the area and traced the suspect.

Police arrested a history sheeter, U Chandrasekar of Neelankarai. Police secured the stolen 30.5 sovereigns of jewels and a two wheeler used for the crime from Chandrasekar. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicical custody.