In joint operation with health dept, Thiruvallur Police arrest 7 quacks

CHENNAI: Thiruvallur district police in a joint operation with the health department arrested seven quacks who were running clinics and medical laboratories without requisite licence in various parts of Thiruvallur district in the last two days.

Tiruttani Police who received a tip-off about a lab in KG Kandigai raided the premises along with health department officials on Saturday and during the searches found that the lab did not have license. Further, the man running the lab, Robert (43) of Pandianallur village near Sholingur had only completed class 12 and then did a lab technician course. He was also issuing medicines to unassuming patients by claiming to be a MBBS practitioner, police said.

In another incident, a special team of Thiruvallur district police conducted searches at a clinic in Pallipattu and arrested two men- Mohan (47) and Vadivelu (53). Both of them were class 10 dropouts and were posing as MBBS professionals for years, police investigations revealed.

In R K Pet, a 40-year man, Gnanasundaram who holds a certificate in electro homeopathy and practicing Allopathy was arrested by a police team. Further, a 74-year-old woman, Regina who ran a clinic in Veerakovil village near Thiruvalangadu for decades by claiming to be an MBBS professional was arrested by the local police.

Others arrested were identified as Mahesh (31) of Gummidipoondi and Gnanasundari (46) of Kavaraipettai. Thiruvallur police said that they got complaints from the health and family welfare department officials about prevalence of quacks and conducted searches at several places accompanied by government doctors and health department officials.