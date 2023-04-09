GCC to conduct election for street vendors

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to conduct an election for town vendors in the city on April 27th to select six representatives for the town vending committee. The civic body has released a list of vendors that is available on the official website and zonal offices.

As announced in the financial year 2022 – 2023, the survey would be conducted for the street vendors in the city, and it commenced in December 2022. As many as 35,588 vendors are identified in the city during the recent survey conducted by the city corporation. The committee will be headed by the corporation commissioner Gangandeep Singh Bedi, along with 15 members such as local body officials and people from various sectors including street vendors, traders associations, and non-governmental organizations (NGO), as per the release.

It is noted that the election proceedings will commence from April 17th to April 28th. The list of the vendors has been released on the official website of the GCC https:/chennaicorporation.gov.in/gcestreetvendor and will be available in the zonal offices.

The election will be held in all 15 zones in the city, and the details of the polling centers will be announced soon. The Chennai Corporation will issue identity cards for the street vendors from April 10th.