Gang kidnaps, robs man carrying iphone package; 2 held

CHENNAI: City police have arrested two people from Thuvakudi near Tiruchy for allegedly kidnapping a trader from Koyambedu in a car, when he was waiting for a cab, and pushing him on the road near Vandalur after snatching nine expensive iphones worth Rs 10 lakh and gold chain from him.

The victim, Mohammed Affan of Nagapattinam works at a shop in Tiruchy. His employer, Mohammed Askar (27) had given the package containing the phones and had asked him to deliver it to a shop in Triplicane.

Mohammed Affan boarded a bus from Tiruchy on Wednesday night and reached Chennai on Thursday morning. On alighting at Koyambedu, Affan was going through his phone to book a cab, when a car stopped near him. Taking Affan by surprise, the occupants in the car pulled Affan inside.

They allegedly bashed him inside the vehicle and pushed him off out of the car along GST road near Vandalur, after robbing the package containing iPhones and Affan's gold chain and fled the scene.

Affan managed to reach the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT) and filed a complaint with the police. Police perused the CCTV footages near the place where Affan got abducted and with help of his inputs, traced the suspects to Trichy.

On Friday, a police team picked up A Ashrafudeen (38) of Thiruvarumbur and G Vasanthakumar (38) of Thuvakkudi in Trichy. Both of them work as drivers, police said. They were brought to the city, produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody. Search is on for one of their accomplice.