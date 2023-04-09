Fish supply plummets ahead of ban period, becomes hard on pocket

CHENNAI: Fish prices in the city surged by 30 percent on Easter day due to a shortage in the supply at Kasimedu fishing harbor. Traders stated that only 50 percent of trawlers ventured into the sea due to less catching of the seafood items. In addition, the annual ban is expected to begin next week.

Unlike Sundays, only less than 1,000 people visited the market to purchase fish on a festival day. With no proper catch, around 50 percent of fishermen went boating as there was no proper income in the last few days. That led to a shortage in supply, and the prices surged by 30 percent, it would be continued even during weekdays, " said MP Vishnu, a wholesale trader at Kasimedu fish market.

Though only 8 – 10 tonnes of fish were available in the market, the traders did not witness a brisk sale on Sunday. Traders stated that during April – May there would be more catch , however, recently there has been a poor catch due to environmental conditions.

At present, seer fish (vanjiram) sold for Rs 1,000 per kg, black pomfret Rs 650 per kg, red snapper (Sankara) Rs 400 per kg, crab Rs 350 per kg, trevally (para) Rs 500 per kg, prawns Rs 350 – Rs 450 per kg and anchovy (nethili) Rs 300 per kg.

The prices are expected to remain in the coming days, as the annual fishing ban period is likely to begin from April 16th. "As the ban period begins from next Sunday, we will get only fewer fish supplies from the neighboring states, and fishermen will go for catch within 5 km. And the rates will come down drastically, " said T Rajan, a retail vendor at Chintadripet market.