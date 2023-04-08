Protests during PM Modi's visit: Several detained across city, let off later

CHENNAI: The City Police on Saturday detained Congress party workers who protested without permission at different locations in the city against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Chennai. Maduravoyal police seized 370 black balloons with wordings, 'Go back Modi' on Friday from M P Ranjan Kumar, chairman of the TNCC's scheduled caste wing. The Congress leader was detained in his house as a preventive measure. Police also seized black balloons from the party headquarters- Sathyamoorthy Bhavan in Royapettah.

In Valluvar Kottam, Congress workers led by state president KS Alagiri staged a protest against the disqualification of their party's leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha.

The cops arrested all the 500 protesters, including 100 women, and they were detained at a marriage hall. The cops booked them under Section 151 of CrPC and later they were let off in the evening. In the protest held near Panagal Maaligai in Saidapet, Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katch (TVK) leader Velmurugan and 613 other people, including 30 women, staged a protest. The May 17 Iyakkam coordinator Thiru Murugan Gandhi and 49 others staged a protest near the Thanthai Periyar statue in T Nagar. In both these incidents, the cops arrested the cadres, and they were let off in the evening.