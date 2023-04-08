City

PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express in Chennai

The train which left Chennai around 4.15pm today is expected to reach Coimbatore in 5.50 hours.
PM flags off the Vande Bharat train bound to Coimbatore from Chennai Central railway station
PM flags off the Vande Bharat train bound to Coimbatore from Chennai Central railway stationManivasagan N
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Vande Bharat Express between Chennai and Coimbatore on Saturday.

During the inauguration, Chief Minister MK Stalin, Governor RN Ravi, Minister of State L Murugan, Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the dais.

The train which left Chennai around 4.15pm today is expected to reach Coimbatore in 5.50 hours.

It is to be noted that this the 12th Vande Bharat train to be inaugurated in India.

Watch live updates here

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi
Vande Bharat Express
Vande Bharat Express between Chennai and Coimbatore
Narendra Modi flagged off Vande Bharat Express between Chennai and Coimbatore

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in