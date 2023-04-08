PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express in Chennai

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Vande Bharat Express between Chennai and Coimbatore on Saturday.

During the inauguration, Chief Minister MK Stalin, Governor RN Ravi, Minister of State L Murugan, Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the dais.

The train which left Chennai around 4.15pm today is expected to reach Coimbatore in 5.50 hours.

It is to be noted that this the 12th Vande Bharat train to be inaugurated in India.