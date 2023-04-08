PEW arrests Tripura, Bihar men; 10.5 kg ganja seized near Periamet

CHENNAI: City Police's PEW (Prohibition and Enforcement Wing) on Friday night arrested two persons and seized 10.5 kg of ganja in two different incidents near Periamet.

As part of their DAD (Drive against Drugs) campaign, the City Police have intensified their vigil against movement of ganja and have been cracking down on drug peddlers.

Triplicane PEW personnel had received a tip off about movement of ganja near Moore market complex after which their team were on a vigil on Friday night. The police team noted a man loitering around suspiciously and on questioning him, he gave evasive replies after which police detained him. On checking his bag, police found 7 kg ganja in it, after which the man, Jiban Chandra Debnath (27) of Tripura was arrested.

The same team also detained another person, Rurajkumar Shani (19) of Bihar on suspicion and found that he was carrying 3.5 kg ganja with him.

Both the men were produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.