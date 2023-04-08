Ma Su inaugurates medical camp in Kannagi Nagar

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated a special medical camp at the first generation learning center and a registration camp for beneficiaries of the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Medical Insurance Scheme at Kannagi Nagar on Saturday.

Chief Minister's Comprehensive Medical Scheme is available in about 1,700 hospitals across the State and Prime Minister's Insurance Scheme is also available in other hospitals. More than 1,500 treatments are covered under the comprehensive insurance scheme starting with Rs 5 lakh.

Various transplant procedures, including pancreas, liver transplants, heart, bone marrow, skin, and iris transplants are being performed up to Rs 22 lakhs under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

The Health minister said that the Greater Chennai Corporation and the State Health Department are continuously conducting medical camps to provide medical services to the slum dwellers from various parts of Chennai such as Kannagi Nagar, Ezhil Nagar, Chembarambakkam, Chemmanchery, Perumbakkam etc. He said that the people are benefiting from these camps and other schemes such as Varumun Kappom.

The representatives from the local bodies also participated in the medical camps. The medical camps are being held at 6 places in Shollinganallur block and healthcare experts from various private hospitals like Apollo Hospitals, Ramachandra Hospital, Gem Hospital, Global Hospital, Chettinad Hospital, Kauvery Hospital, Sathya Sai Hospital, Adyar VHS Hospital, KL Hospital and Adyar Cancer Institute are jointly holding these camps. Each medical camp has more than 20 specialised treatment units, including Dentistry, Ophthalmology, Ear, Nose, Throat, as well as scan, Xray, ultrasound facilities.