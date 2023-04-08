73-yr-old nurse honoured for yeoman service in Mahabs

The recipient of the award, Selvarani, a resident of Annal Ambedkar Street in Mahabalipuram worked as a nurse at a Mahabalipuram Primary Health Centre for over 35 years before she retired a few years ago.

