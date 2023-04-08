73-yr-old nurse honoured for yeoman service in Mahabs
CHENGALPATTU: Residents of villages in and around Mahabalipuram gathered together on World Health Day on Friday and paid tribute to a 73-year-old nurse with the lifetime achievement award for delivering 2000 babies in her lifetime with barely any help from doctors.
The recipient of the award, Selvarani, a resident of Annal Ambedkar Street in Mahabalipuram worked as a nurse at a Mahabalipuram Primary Health Centre for over 35 years before she retired a few years ago.
During her service period, she has performed over 2000 deliveries, not just at the PHC, but also at people’s homes during an emergency regardless of the time of the day.
She would single-handedly attend emergency calls across villages to deliver the babies of women who had gone into labour even at their homes but refused any payment for it.
As a mark of respect, villagers and students of Abirami Yoga Group presented her with the lifetime achievement award on the occasion of World Health Day.
Scores of people including tourists participated in the function and cheered her and also took pledges to mark World Health Day.
