25-yr-old history sheeter hacked to death by gang in Porur

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man, a history sheeter was allegedly hacked to death by a gang near Porur on Friday night. To escape from the assailants after he was rounded up, the victim had entered a home in the neighborhood and the gang chased him inside and killed him, police said.

The deceased was identified as Vinoth of Iyappanthangal who had come out of jail few weeks ago. Around 9 pm on Friday, Vinoth was riding his motorcycle along Subramaniya Nagar when a gang on two bikes intercepted him. On noticing that the gang carried weapons with them, Vinoth dropped his two-wheeler and ran for his life.

In the process, he got into a house nearby and locked the door from the inside. The gang broke open the door, barged in and hacked Vinoth, leaving him in a pool of blood. Police said that the occupants in the house were unharmed.

On information, SRMC Police rushed to the scene and secured Vinoth and moved him to a hospital nearby where he was declared brought dead, after which Police moved the body to a government hospital for post-mortem. The police have formed special teams to trace the suspects, whose identity is yet to be ascertained.

Police investigations revealed that Vinoth was arrested last year after he was found in possession of country bombs. Vinoth had also manufactured the bombs to exact revenge for his brother's murder which took place in March last year.