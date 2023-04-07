Virus on prowl again, MHC switches to hybrid hearing from Monday

“The members of the Bar and the litigants appearing as party-in-person are advised to utilise the facility of virtual/hybrid hearing of their cases to the best extent possible. The members of the Bar are also requested to make use of the facility made available for the e-filing of cases in all jurisdictions, without limiting it to anticipatory bails, for which it has been made mandatory. All concerned are requested to cooperate for effective implementation of the above arrangement in this regard,” the Registrar General added in the circular.