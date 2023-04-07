Predator becomes prey: What climate change is doing to Sharks in India

CHENNAI: Sighting of sharks and giant rays which were once common in Indian waters is slowly turning out to be a rare event and there is an alarming decline in shark population due to overfishing and habitat loss like coral bleach due to sea water temperature rise and pollution, Venkatesh Charloo, founder, Coastal Impact and proprietor Baracuda Diving told DT Next in the sidelines of a Net Zero fellowship programme held at Goa. The situation is also alarming for the largest fish, the whale shark and the large mammals like the blue whale.

At present sighting, the blue whale is not feasible in many parts of Indian waters and the nearby destination is the deep ocean of the Srilankan coast, where sighting is feasible only during the month of February when the sea is calm, explained the seasoned deep sea diver.

Earlier a diver could sight dozens of sharks and rays in a single dive, but now sighting of large animals require two to three dives, noted the seasoned diver.

In a nutshell the pollution in sea and the land is going unchecked at an alarming level. By protecting and monitoring the flagship species like Tigers and Whale Sharks, the climate change impact can be ascertained.

Pointing out the link between the sea and the land, Charloo explained that by arresting marine pollution the carbon emission generated in Indian cities can be absorbed. The threshold limit for the coral reef is around 33 to 34 degree Celsius and any further warming of seawater or acidification due to marine pollution will not only deplete marine biodiversity, but the land atmospheric oxygen levels and rainfall pattern will also be affected, Charloo warned stating that more than 50 percent of the air we breathe are from ocean.

The seasoned scuba diver urged the Net Zero cohort to campaign for the effective implementation of the plastic ban in letter and spirit.

Plastic had entered the food chain of nesting Olive Ridley Turtles visiting Chennai, Goa and parts of South India. Turtles mistake transparent polythene cups for jellyfish and they consume them to lead a painful death. Though there are no specific data on these large migratory animals, their longevity had reduced by a few decades. Coral reefs with natural algae are good carbon sinks that can absorb emissions generated in the land, added the marine conservationist.

Pathways to a low carbon or Net Zero economy are the need of the hour and Kerala is currently looking out for solutions to climate change. A recent example is the Brahmapuram dump yard fire accident. The dumping of waste had now started affecting the adjacent river water table, said Soumia Jain, former mayor of Kochi Municipal Corporation. Arresting leachate and groundwater contamination are becoming major issues for cities and the policymakers and public are looking out for solutions from the scientific community, the former mayor added.

Cities like Delhi and Bengaluru are witnessing climate change. The clean foggy days of Delhi had reduced and there is a need to move forward to a low carbon economy, said Ruchir Punjabi, chairperson, The School of Policy and Governance, Karnataka.

Restoration of coral reefs, maintenance of healthy coastline, effective water treatment plants and going solar for power generation can be the game changer for India which is vying for net zero and economic growth and same were agreed by a group of stakeholders and ecologists who had convened for the Net Zero fellowship programme at Goa, he said.

The School of Policy and Governance (SPG) has launched it's annual Net Zero Fellowship 2023, an exclusive invitation-only programme for emerging political and public leaders of India. The year-long programme will facilitate a deeper understanding of India's Net Zero position and plans for tackling climate change. SPG is committed to driving global action on climate change and placing it at the forefront of the agenda as India assumes the G20 Presidency. Through convening dialogues and teaching, and mentorship by subject matter experts, the participants will attain greater clarity about Net Zero and Climate change, Ruchira added.