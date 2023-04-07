Modi’s Chennai visit: Traffic on GST Road to be blocked till 9pm

CHENNAI: Following the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the traffic on the GST Road between Pallavaram-Guindy is blocked till Saturday night.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to arrive in Chennai on Saturday afternoon for the inauguration of the Chennai airport's new integrated terminal and the flag of the Vande Bharath Express.

The Prime Minister is also supposed to attend a few events in Mylapore and leave Chennai at 7.45 pm. Following the Prime Minister, visit the traffic would be blocked completely on the GST road from Pallavaram to Guindy from 1 pm to 9 pm and all the vehicles will be diverted to Velachery via 200 feet radial road or OMR in Thoraipakkam.

The vehicles that arrive from southern districts and other heavy vehicles will be diverted to Ponamalae via Outer Ring Road in Vandalur.

The police officials advised the public to skip their travel in autos and taxis to avoid confusion and if it's necessary to travel they can travel in the suburban trains or the Metro.

Meanwhile, in Chennai airport, the entry of vehicles on the flyover to the departure area is restricted from 2.50 pm to 3.15 am due to the VVIP movements in the Chennai airport. The passengers, who are travelling to Chennai Airport during this time duration, are advised to reach Chennai Airport in advance to have smooth transit. Additionally, passengers may alight in the arrival area of Domestic / International Terminals at the ground level and reach the Departure level of Domestic or International Terminals respectively, by using elevators for this period only.

The airlines are also advised to inform passengers of this change in traffic routing at the airport.