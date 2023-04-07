Medical negligence alleged after pregnant woman's death in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old pregnant woman and her unborn child died allegedly due to medical negligence at a government hospital in Pulianthope on Thursday.

Family members of the woman protested outside the hospital alleging medical negligence. The deceased woman was identified as K Janagavallu alias Anandhi.

Police said that she lived with her husband, Kotteswaran, a cab driver at K P Park slum clearance board tenements in Pulianthope. On Thursday, after Anandhi complained of pain, family members moved her to a government hospital in Pulianthope. She was nine months pregnant with her second child.

Later in the evening, the staff at the hospital asked the family members to move her to the Government maternity hospital in Egmore for further treatment. On arriving at Egmore, Doctors there examined Anandhi and said that she was brought dead after which the family members staged a protest outside the hospital in Pulianthope alleging that medical negligence led to the death of the woman and the child.

