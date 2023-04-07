Avadi CoP inaugurates free NEET coaching for police personnel’s wards

CHENNAI: Avadi City Police Commissioner, Sandeep Rai Rathore on Thursday inaugurated free NEET coaching classes for wards of police personnel at the Avadi Police Commissionerate.

“Today, 20 students joined the first batch, who will undergo 24 days crash course. In future, a free round the year NEET coaching classes are planned for students of class 11 and 12,” an official release stated.

Ever since its inception the Avadi Police Commissionerate has implemented numerous welfare measures for Police personnel and their family members with the belief that a motivated staff increases work productivity.

The NEET coaching class is a continuation of such welfare initiatives, the release added.