Udhay inaugurates medical units at Royapettah Govt Hospital

CHENNAI: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated several medical units at the Royapettah Government General Hospital.

He inaugurated emergency building at Rs 2.20 crore and Telecobalt radiation equipment that has been installed at an estimated cost of Rs 2.76 crore for the benefit of 2,900 patients, mainly the ones with cancerous tumors. The device can be used to relieve pain and prevent bleeding in cancer patients who are undergoing radiation therapy and are suffering from pain. More than 30 cancer patients will be benefited by this every day.

Inaugurating the facilities, he said that the hospital already has General Medicine, General Surgery, Orthopaedics, Oncology, Gastroenterology, Dentistry, Dermatology, Nephrology, apart from other pain management units.

He also inaugurated dental instruments worth Rs 50 lakh that have been procured through the constituency fund allocation of Dayanidhi Maran. A new building has been constructed exclusively for laundry at a cost of Rs 1.10 crore and a modern washing machine at a cost of Rs.1.25 crore has also been procured in this building.