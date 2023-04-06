Surge in covid cases, MHC switch to hybrid mode of hearing

CHENNAI: Due to the surge in Covid cases, the Madras High Court will switch to hybrid mode of hearing of cases on a regular basis from April 10, announces the Registrar General (i/c) of the High Court M Jothiraman on Thursday.

"In View of the reports citing the gradual rise in Covid cases, as ordered, the Madras High Court, as a precautionary measure to reduce the footfalls in the Court Halls and in the court campus, resorts to hybrid mode of hearing of cases on a regular/daily basis (without restricting to Fridays and the case to case request basis as in vogue now) both at the Principal Seat at Chennai and Madurai Bench, from Monday 10th April, 2023 until further orders, " the Registrar General (i/c) said in a notification.

"The members of the Bar and the litigants appearing as party-in-person are advised to utilise the facility of virtual/hybrid hearing of their cases to the best extent possible. The members of the Bar are also requested to make use of the facility made available for e-filing of cases in all jurisdictions, without limiting it to anticipatory bails, for which it has been made mandatory. All concerned are requested to cooperate for effective implementation of the above arrangement in this regard, " the Registrar General added in the circular.