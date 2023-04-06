SL nationals case: NIA raids 9 places in Chennai

CHENNAI: As a follow up action, NIA sleuths from Kochi on Thursday carried out searches on at least 9 premises in Chennai in connection with the arrest of Sri Lankan nationals who were in the special camp prison under UAPA and NDPS Act on charges of drug trafficking and arms trade in Tamil Nadu and were reportedly planning to revive the LTTE.

According to sources, the raid resulted in seizure of gold and cash.

NIA sources while confirming the search operation are tight lipped on the seizure and addresses where the raids were carried out.

It may be recalled that Narcotics Control Bureau registered a case after law enforcement agencies arrested six Sri Lankan nationals and seized 300 kgs of heroin, five AK-47 rifles, and 1,000 rounds of 9mm ammunition off the coast of Vizhinjam, near Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, in March 2021.

Later, the Home Ministry transferred the case to the NIA.