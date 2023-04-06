Pondy Bazaar calls for strong traffic and parking regulations

Following which, as assured by a senior official; the city traffic police had currently placed barricades in front of the bus stand. But, the stretch is still a web of blatant road rule violations and little to no intervention by the traffic police.Speaking to DT Next, a staff member working with GCC in Pondy Bazaar stretch said,”Firstly, the public do not follow the traffic and parking regulations. And, they park their two-wheeler on the pedestrian pavement and if they insist on parking in the allotted space, people get into an argument with us.”