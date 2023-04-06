Pondy Bazaar calls for strong traffic and parking regulations
CHENNAI: The parking conditions and traffic regulation at Pondy Bazaar is in all kinds of mess, exposing the inefficiency of both Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and Chennai traffic police.
In March, DT Next carried a story regarding traffic rule violations and commuters parking their vehicles in front of the Pondy Bazaar bus stand.
Following which, as assured by a senior official; the city traffic police had currently placed barricades in front of the bus stand. But, the stretch is still a web of blatant road rule violations and little to no intervention by the traffic police.Speaking to DT Next, a staff member working with GCC in Pondy Bazaar stretch said,”Firstly, the public do not follow the traffic and parking regulations. And, they park their two-wheeler on the pedestrian pavement and if they insist on parking in the allotted space, people get into an argument with us.”
Subsequently, the staff said that cars and autos are parked on the road, causing a huge traffic pile up. “There are areas allotted to park two-wheelers and cars, however, most cars belonging to political parties park at the location of their choice and rarely respond when questioned,” he pointed out.
“Considering how crowded the location is, traffic personnel must be deployed at the stretch at all times. However, a patrolling police peep into the area and ignore violators,” said Yuvraj, a resident.
A GCC official in March stated that the department has submitted a proposal to the government to tow vehicles if found parked at non-parking spaces for more than ten hours.
However, residents and the public ask for stern action on road rule violators.
No response from officials when contacted.
