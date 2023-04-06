Justice Devaraju Nagarjun sworn in as addl judge of Madras HC

CHENNAI: Madras High Court acting Chief Justice T Raja on Thursday administered the oath of office to Justice Devaraju Nagarjun as an additional judge of the High Court, who has been transferred from the Telangana High Court.

With his induction, the working strength of the judges in the court has increased to 60 as against the sanctioned strength of 75 judges.

Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram introduced the new judge to the gathering and said, he was born on August 15, 1962 and that the Madras High Court was started exactly one hundred years before his birth.

Earlier in October, 2015 Devaraju Nagarjun joined as Registrar (Administration), worked as Registrar (Recruitment) and Registrar (Judicial) in the Telangana High Court up to September 2, 2021.

After a brief stint at the Metropolitan Sessions unit, he was posted as Registrar General of High Court with effect from 18th October, 2021 and worked as such until elevated as Judge of High Court of Telangana on March 24, 2022.

BCTNP chairman PS Amalraj, Madras Bar Association president VR Kamalanathan, Madras High Court Advocates Association president S Mohanakrishnan, Women Lawyers Association president Louisal Ramesh also welcomed the new judge.